Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 1,624 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,404,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 94,374 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,645,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.21 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

