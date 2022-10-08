Girard Partners LTD. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $175.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $191.72.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.