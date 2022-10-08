Girard Partners LTD. Has $360,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 116.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,724,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 326,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $151.34 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

