Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

