Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.