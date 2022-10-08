RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
OPP opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.64.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
