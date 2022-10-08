RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

OPP opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

