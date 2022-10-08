Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 513,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

