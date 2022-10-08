Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Institutional Trading of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

