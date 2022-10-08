First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Waste Management by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $155.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.