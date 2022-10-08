Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

