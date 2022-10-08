FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $26,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Shares of ASO opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.