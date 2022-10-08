FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $293,517.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,165.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $293,517.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,165.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,840 shares of company stock worth $3,215,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BancFirst Stock Down 1.3 %

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $89.96 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.