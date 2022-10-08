Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Yum China by 81.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC opened at $48.75 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

