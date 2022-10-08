Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,014 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $65.26 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.