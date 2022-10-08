44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.