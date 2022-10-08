Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Etsy by 297.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

