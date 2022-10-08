Girard Partners LTD. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

