Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.