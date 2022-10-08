Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

