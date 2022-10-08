Girard Partners LTD. Has $793,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

PPG stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

