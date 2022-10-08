Girard Partners LTD. Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

VIG opened at $137.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $135.05 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.