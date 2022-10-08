PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

