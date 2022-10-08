Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 177,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.9 %

WHR opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

