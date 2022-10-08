Girard Partners LTD. Has $683,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 207,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $135.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.