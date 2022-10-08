Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.86. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

