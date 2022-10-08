Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $69.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

