Girard Partners LTD. Makes New $887,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $151.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

