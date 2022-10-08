Girard Partners LTD. Invests $962,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $49.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

