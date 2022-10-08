Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,602 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.85. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

