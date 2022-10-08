SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

SLYG stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

