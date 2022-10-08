FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Software Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President H Allan Dow purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $15.55 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.99 million, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.87.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.