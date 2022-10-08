TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,105,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.49.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

