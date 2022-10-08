KBC Group NV Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.