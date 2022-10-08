McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $346.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.27 and a 1 year high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

