Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.98. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.