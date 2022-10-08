Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $273.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.00. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

