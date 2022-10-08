Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,572 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 1.47% of Energy Recovery worth $16,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $512,151. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.50 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

