Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 3.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,156.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,081.67 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,253.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

