Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $162.40 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of L3Harris Technologies worth $162,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $324,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

LHX opened at $224.32 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.39.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

