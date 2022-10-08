KBC Group NV Increases Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

KBC Group NV grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 1.14% of SJW Group worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

