KBC Group NV Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

PXD opened at $256.88 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

