MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in MasTec by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $25,587,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $65.53 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

