AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 6,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

