Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,553,122 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 138.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $129,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $42.56 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

