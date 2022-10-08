HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of HCA Healthcare worth $134,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

