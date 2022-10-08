Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Moderna worth $145,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $119.32 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,048 shares of company stock worth $96,779,742. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

