Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 38,513 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Kimberly-Clark worth $136,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

