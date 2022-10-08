Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 104,635 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of MetLife worth $142,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

