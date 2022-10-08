Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

