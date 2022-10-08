Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Incyte by 33.3% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Incyte by 53.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity

Incyte Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

